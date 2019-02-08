Fighting the digital drug

Forced apology
Actor Mario Lopez, best known for his role as A.C. Slater in the 1990s teen TV sitcom Saved by the Bell, apologized this week for comments he made in June about transgenderism in children. Conservative commentator Candace Owens asked Lopez in an interview what he thought about Hollywood parents letting their children choose their gender. She referenced an announcement by actress Charlize Theron in April that her 7-year-old son Jackson identifies as a girl and has since he was 3.
Lopez said that he wasn’t in a position to tell anyone how to parent, “but at the same time … if you’re 3 years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way, or you think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make that determination then.”
On Wednesday, he released a statement retracting those comments, saying they were ignorant and insensitive. “I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself,” Lopez said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful.”
Owens blasted the apology on Twitter, saying, “PSA: Bullying people into issuing public statements of apology so that they can keep their careers—because they state a FACT—that 3-year-olds are not equipped to make life-altering decisions—is why @realDonaldTrump is your President.” —K.C.
Semenya sidelined
A Swiss judge this week reinstated regulations barring South African Olympic runner Caster Semenya from competing in international events without taking testosterone-suppressing drugs. The ruling means Semenya, a woman who has a genetic condition that results in high testosterone levels, will not be able to defend her world championship during competitions in Doha, Qatar, in late September and early October.
The Swiss Federal Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a June ruling that had temporarily suspended the regulations while Semenya’s appeal was pending. The rules restrict athletes with Semenya’s condition from competing against females unless they lower their testosterone levels with medication. Semenya and the two other medalists in the women’s 800-meter race at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro have all said the new rules affect them. —K.C.
