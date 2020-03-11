Few surprises in early returns

As election night got into full swing, President Donald Trump held 92 Electoral College votes and Joe Biden 119. But key battleground states, including Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Georgia, were either too close to call or still waiting on results to come in.

Who got which states? Trump won Arkansas, Alabama, Indiana, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Rhode Island went to Biden. With 90 percent of the votes counted, Trump led by 3 percentage points in Florida—a state that’s crucial to his race to 270 electoral college votes.

