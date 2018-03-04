YouTube shooter told family she ‘hated’ the company

UPDATE: Authorities identified the woman who opened fire at YouTube headquarters Tuesday as 39-year-old Nasim Aghdam. The shooter wounded three people before killing herself. Aghdam had told family members she “hated” the company after YouTube stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform. Police said she pulled out a handgun in an outdoor courtyard and fired several rounds without targeting any particular person. The three victims remain hospitalized, one in critical condition, another in serious condition, and another in fair condition, according to a spokesman for San Francisco General Hospital. Initial reports indicated the wounding of a fourth person, but that person suffered an ankle injury during the incident. Aghdam’s father, Ismail Aghdam, told the Bay Area News Group he called police to report his daughter missing after she didn’t return his calls for two days. He said he warned police that she might go to YouTube. Police spokeswoman Katie Nelson said officials found Aghdam sleeping in her car in Mountain View, about 30 miles from YouTube’s headquarters, around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers let her go after she refused to answer any questions and didn’t appear to be a threat to herself or to others, Nelson said.

OUR EARLIER REPORT (4/03/18, 6:45 p.m.): An unidentified woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., on Tuesday, wounding four employees before shooting and killing herself. Police have not released any information about the shooter or what prompted the attack. The four people taken to nearby San Francisco General Hospital include a 36-year-old man in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman in serious condition, and a 27-year-old woman in fair condition. Multiple YouTube employees called 911 to report gunfire at the Bay Area campus. Federal and local investigators responded to the incident, and Google, which owns YouTube, said in a Twitter post it was working with officials. Television footage showed employees filing out of the building with their hands in the air.