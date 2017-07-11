FEMA reconsiders policy blocking aid to churches

Three Texas churches will appear in court Tuesday to petition a federal judge to make the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) change its policy on aiding religious entities. But the judge might not have to do anything: In court filings related to the case, U.S. Department of Justice lawyers say the agency is considering a policy change in light of the lawsuit. The churches, which suffered damage from Hurricane Harvey, claim FEMA’s current disaster relief policies unfairly block faith groups from applying for funds the same way other nonprofit groups do. FEMA has restrictions on money it gives to religious organizations but does supply some aid after natural disasters. Over the last five years, FEMA doled out $113 million for about 500 religiously affiliated entities, according to the Associated Press. But the agency has stopped short of supplying money to repair sanctuaries. In September, a collection of conservative senators introduced legislation that would force FEMA to help houses of worship rebuild after natural disasters. The Federal Disaster Assistance Nonprofit Fairness Act has yet to receive a vote, but President Donald Trump has voiced support for the change.