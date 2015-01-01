Felony charge dropped against Missouri governor

Prosecutors on Monday abruptly dropped a felony charge against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, but a state legislative panel on Tuesday said it will push forward with an expanded investigation into a number of allegations against him. Greitens, 44, was charged in February with felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking and transmitting a full or partially nude photo of a woman with whom he admitted to having an extra marital affair in 2015. The St. Louis circuit attorney’s office said it still plans to pursue the case, either through a special prosecutor or an appointed assistant. Greitens remains charged with a second felony for allegedly disclosing a donor list of a St. Louis–based veterans charity he founded to his political fundraiser without the charity’s permission. No trial date has been set for the second charge. The state legislature is set to convene a monthlong special session on Friday to consider whether to initiate impeachment proceedings against Greitens. Legislative leaders on Tuesday said those plans remain unchanged.