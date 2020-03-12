Feeding the hungry in COVID-19’s clutches

Inside a coronavirus containment zone in New Rochelle, N.Y., National Guard troops worked with a local food program to make sure affected families did not have to miss a meal. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo barred people from going to school, worship, or any other large gathering until March 25 in a mile-wide zone in the hard-hit Westchester County suburb of New York City. For students who get free or reduced-price lunch from schools, it could mean empty bellies until classes begin again.

What is the community doing to help? Feeding Westchester, a nonprofit group, started packing bags of food several weeks ago to prepare for a scenario like this. On Thursday, National Guard troops assigned to the containment zone met residents at New Rochelle High School to distribute supplies. “We really relish the opportunity to come out, because our soldiers are all members of the community,” National Guard Brig. Gen. Michel Natali told The Journal News of Westchester County.

Dig deeper: Read more from about life inside the New Rochelle containment zone.