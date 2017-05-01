Feds warn ransomware attacks target U.S. hospitals

Increased cyber attacks are disrupting healthcare services amid the pandemic and leading to data theft, a task force of federal agencies warned in a Wednesday report. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Health and Human Services said the joint advisory should encourage healthcare providers to protect their networks. Independent security experts said cyberattacks already targeted at least five hospitals this week.

Who is behind the attacks? Cybersecurity group FireEye in a statement blamed the attacks on a Russian-speaking Eastern European group known as UNC1878. The criminals release a strain of ransomware known as Ryuk into the systems through a network of zombie computers called Trickbot. The ransomware scrambles data that can only be restored with a decryption key once the target pays the ransom. Another attack back in September struck all 250 facilities of the Universal Health Services.

Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read Cal Thomas’ report on ransomware attacks against Britain’s healthcare system.