Feds arrest two in separate Ohio terror plots

Federal agents thwarted two unconnected but potentially devastating terror attacks in Toledo, Ohio, the FBI and Justice Department announced Monday at a news conference.

Damon M. Joseph, 21, of Holland, Ohio, was charged with planning a shooting at a synagogue in the Toledo area, as well as trying to provide material support to Islamic State (ISIS). He said he wanted to kill as many people as possible, including a rabbi, and make sure no one escaped, the Justice Department said. He told an undercover agent that he admired the gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in October. He was arrested Friday after receiving two AR-15 rifles from an undercover agent.

Elizabeth Lecron, 23, of Toledo, was arrested Monday after buying bomb materials, authorities said. She was charged with transporting explosives and explosive material with the purpose of harming others. She told undercover agents in August that she and another person were planning a mass killing at a Toledo bar, among other attacks. Authorities say she had praised the Columbine school killers and Charleston, S.C., church shooter Dylann Roof on social media, The Blade in Toledo reported.