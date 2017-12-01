1015
Federal judge partially lifts Trump travel ban

by Mickey McLean
Posted 12/23/17, 09:38 pm

U.S. District Judge James Robart on Saturday ordered the federal government to process certain refugee applications, partially lifting a Trump administration ban blocking travel from terror-prone countries. The Seattle-based judge said his order applies to those “with a bona fide relationship to a person or entity within the United States.” Judge Robart’s ruling comes after he heard arguments Thursday in lawsuits from the American Civil Liberties Union and Jewish Family Service, which say the ban causes irreparable harm and puts some people at risk. Government lawyers argued that the ban is needed to protect national security. “We disagree with the Court’s ruling and are currently evaluating the next steps,” Department of Justice spokeswoman Lauren Ehrsam said in a statement.

Mickey McLean

Mickey is executive editor of WORLD Digital. He lives in North Carolina with his wife, daughter, and a dog/administrative assistant named Daisy.

