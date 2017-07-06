Federal judge blocks Arkansas abortion law … again

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker has again blocked an Arkansas law that would restrict the use of abortion pills in the state.

The 2015 law requires facilities providing abortifacient pills to have a contract with a physician willing to handle complications that may arise from their use. The physician must have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.

In 2016, Baker blocked the law. When Arkansas appealed to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, it overturned Baker’s injunction but agreed to keep it in place while Planned Parenthood appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The nation’s largest abortion provider said the law would effectively make chemical abortions illegal. Planned Parenthood said its two facilities in Arkansas could not find doctors and hospitals willing to sign an agreement with them.

The Supreme Court in late May rejected the appeal, allowing the Arkansas law to stand.

In response, Baker on June 18 ordered a 14-day preliminary injunction to prevent Arkansas from enforcing the law. After it expired July 2 she issued another injunction, which means Arkansas cannot penalize abortion facilities that continue to administer abortifacients without having a physician with hospital admitting privileges.

The Arkansas attorney general’s office decried the discrepancy between the 8th Circuit decision and Baker’s new ruling.

“Judge Baker’s ruling allows Planned Parenthood and Little Rock Family Planning Clinic to administer medication abortions without the necessary safety net available for women who experience emergencies and complications,” said spokeswoman Jessica Ray.