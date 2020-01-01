Federal executions delayed again

A federal judge on Monday stepped in at the last minute and blocked the first planned execution carried out by the U.S. government since 2003. Authorities planned to execute convicted murderer Daniel Lewis Lee by lethal injection on Monday afternoon at a federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind. The U.S. Department of Justice Department immediately appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to overturn the ruling. The government had scheduled two other executions for later this week.

Why did the judge issue the ruling? U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s new lethal injection protocol, which uses only pentobarbital, “is very likely to cause Plaintiffs extreme pain and needless suffering during their executions.” The ruling comes after the U.S. Supreme Court on June 29 allowed federal executions to move forward. On Friday, a U.S. District Court judge imposed an initial delay because of health concerns the victims’ family had about traveling to the prison during the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that ruling.

