Fed cuts interest rates
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 7/31/19, 03:58 pm
The Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate cut in a decade Wednesday. The quarter-point decrease will affect the cost of many loans for homes and businesses.
Is the economy in trouble? Not yet, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he wants to keep it that way. He told reporters this rate cut is about sustaining growth amid economic uncertainty caused by things like the trade war with China, low inflation, and weaker global markets. He also said the Fed is not planning a long series of rate cuts, like it did in the Great Recession of the late 2000s.
OldMikePosted: Wed, 07/31/2019 05:36 pm
In at least 2 recent news articles from liberal media, I’ve noted statements about our “current recession.”
I am unaware that we are in a recession. I consider the current US economic condition to be quite far from recession.
Have the liberals decided that if they say so, we will believe it, and base our decisions on that belief?
Is the primary decision they hope for, that we elect a Democrat in 2020?