Fearsome fundamentals

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a top candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, declared that her party stands for abortion in Wednesday’s primary debate. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow asked Warren about Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a fellow Democrat who signed a bill protecting unborn babies from abortion in his state after they have a detectable heartbeat, and whether there was room in the party for a someone like him.

“Protecting the right of a woman to be able to make decisions about her own body is fundamentally what we do and what we stand for as a Democratic Party,” Warren said, calling abortion a matter of “human rights” and “economic rights.”

Her comments underscore the radicalism of the Democratic Party on the issue. On Monday, the Democratic Attorneys General Association announced it would not endorse candidates for office unless they publicly commit to supporting abortion.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, said the attorneys general group’s “litmus test underscores the extremism of the modern Democratic Party on abortion. Long gone are the days of ‘safe, legal, and rare.’”

A recent survey by the pro-life group Americans United for Life (AUL) found most Americans hold much more moderate beliefs about abortion than Warren and the other 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. At least 70 percent of the people surveyed said they support laws that hold abortionists and abortion facilities to the same safety standards as doctors and hospitals.

AUL sponsored the survey in October after the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would hear the case of a Louisiana law that requires abortionists to have admitting privileges at a local hospital. That law took effect in 2014, before Edwards became governor of the state, but during his tenure he has signed two landmark bills to protect unborn babies from abortion. Edwards won reelection Saturday.

At Wednesday night’s debate, Warren initially dodged the question of whether she thought Edwards belonged in the Democratic Party. When pressed by Maddow, Warren said, “I’m not here to drive anyone out of this party. I’m not here to try to build fences. But I am here to say this is what I’ll stand for as president of the United States.”

In October, Planned Parenthood announced it would spend $45 million supporting Democratic and other pro-abortion candidates in the 2020 election cycle.