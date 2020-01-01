FDA weighs second COVID-19 vaccine

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, plan to be publicly vaccinated for the coronavirus on Friday, according to the White House. President-elect Joe Biden is also planning to let people watch him get the shot soon to “demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take,” he said.

How is distribution going? Another round of shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine went out on Thursday for healthcare workers and nursing home residents. The same day, independent advisers for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration met to decide whether to recommend emergency use authorization of a second COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health. The panel is expected to give the greenlight, with FDA approval coming shortly thereafter.

