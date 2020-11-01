FDA approves first COVID-19 home test

The molecular single-use test provides a positive or negative result in 30 minutes after swirling a nasal swab in a vial linked to a portable test unit. The Food and Drug Administration’s emergency authorization announced Tuesday would require a prescription to access the kit. The agency mandated health providers to report all home test results. Lucira Health, the California-based test manufacturer, said the kit would cost less than $50.

How effective is the test? It uses technology similar to the standard laboratory genetic tests. Lucira said it adapted its research on at-home flu tests to detect COVID-19 after the pandemic began. The FDA did not reveal any details on the regulators’ assessment of the test.

