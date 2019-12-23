FDA announces new medicine import rules

WASHINGTON—In a bid to lower healthcare costs, states will be able to import some prescription drugs from Canada. New draft rules, released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, allow states, wholesalers, and pharmacists to import certain medications such as controlled substances, IV drugs, insulin, and Humira.

Would the plan lower costs for consumers? It would take a few years for lower prices to affect consumers, and the amount could vary by state. Once the government adopts final rules, states will need to submit proposals for compliance. Imported drugs will be subject to FDA review and scrutiny. Florida and several other states have asked for federal approval to import medicines.

