FBI to investigate Nashville bombing

Police say an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., that injured at least three people was intentional. Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said officers early on Christmas morning came across a recreational vehicle blaring a recorded message that a bomb would explode in 15 minutes. Drake said the officers evacuated buildings in the area before the bomb detonated.

What was the impact? The blast set cars on fire, mangled trees, and shook nearby buildings. “All my windows, every single one of them, got blown into the next room,” area resident Buck McCoy told the Associated Press. The explosion rocked a building that houses an AT&T telephone exchange, causing outages as far away as Kentucky. The FBI will lead the investigation into the attack.

