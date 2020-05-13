FBI seizes senator’s phone

Federal agents searched the Washington-area home of Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times reported. The agents seized Burr’s cellphone and also served Apple a warrant to obtain some of the senator’s information stored on its iCloud service. The FBI is investigating Burr for possibly profiting from information he received in confidential government briefings early in the coronavirus outbreak. In February, Burr sold off up to $1.7 million worth of stock before the pandemic sent markets into a tailspin. He denied any wrongdoing.

Will Burr keep his Senate seat? He said he won’t run for reelection but has made no move to resign. But he is stepping aside as Senate Intelligence Committee chairman for the time being. The FBI needed to convince a judge it had probable cause to believe Burr committed a crime, and higher-ups in the U.S. Department of Justice must approve warrants served on a U.S. senator.

