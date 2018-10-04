FBI raids office of Trump attorney
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 4/10/18, 11:47 am
The FBI raided the New York City office and hotel room of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen on Monday. Agents seized records related to payments made to adult film performer Stephanie Clifford, who goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels, and other matters, The New York Times reported. Attorney-client privilege normally would protect those documents unless there’s evidence of a crime being committed. The search warrant was not related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, but he referred the matter to the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said Cohen’s attorney, Stephen Ryan, who called the search “completely inappropriate and unnecessary.” The president responded by tweeting, “Attorney-client privilege is dead!” and, “A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!” Cohen has admitted to paying Clifford $130,000 just before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair with Trump more than a decade ago. The president has denied the affair and knowledge of the payment.
Read more from The Sift
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
GEORGE MURRAYPosted: Tue, 04/10/2018 04:18 pm
"The president has denied the affair and knowledge of the payment." This president has a poor track record when it comes to truthfulness. And unfortunately, your staff and other Christian media has blindly followed/endorsed his words and actions.
William MurphyPosted: Tue, 04/10/2018 04:43 pm
You keep calling Stormie Daniels "an adult film performer". Aren't we all aware she is an adult? Don't we know she performs in films? What you are unable to bring yourself to say (and this over weeks of reporting) is that she is a actress who performs in pornographic films. i.e. she is "a porn film performer". Is World now entering the hyper-sensitive world of euphemistic political correctness?