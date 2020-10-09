FBI: Kidnapping plot also targeted Virginia governor

People from four or five states attended a June meeting in Ohio to consider ways to overthrow state governments, FBI agent Richard Trask told a Michigan court on Tuesday. He said the alleged conspirators, including at least two of the men arrested last week for a purported plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, also discussed targeting Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. The suspects were frustrated with coronavirus lockdowns.

How did Northam respond? Northam’s spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, blamed President Donald Trump’s rhetoric for instigating violence. “Here’s the reality: President Trump called upon his supporters to ‘LIBERATE VIRGINIA’ in April—just like Michigan,” Yarmosky said. But one suspect, Brandon Caserta, called Trump a “tyrant” and “not your friend” in a video with an anarchist symbol behind him. Another, Daniel Harris, protested against the police at a Black Lives Matter rally in June.

