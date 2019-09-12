FBI identifies Pensacola shooter and victims

The Saudi lieutenant who opened fire at a naval base in Pensacola, Fla., on Friday resented how a U.S. military instructor treated him, showed videos of mass shootings at a recent dinner party, and made anti-America posts on social media, according to news reports. Second Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani, 21, had a “deep-seated hatred of the United States,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Sunday. U.S. Naval Academy graduate Joshua Kaleb Watson, Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham, and Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters were killed in the shooting, and several others were injured. Responding sheriff deputies shot and killed Alshamrani.

Was it an act of terrorism? The FBI is treating it as such, but U.S. officials have not confirmed it officially. “I can’t say it’s terrorism at this time,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said. President Donald Trump indicated he would review policies regarding foreign military training in the United States.

Dig deeper: Read this New York Times report for more about Alshamrani’s time in training in the United States.