FBI director talks antifa, election

The government is investigating far-left antifa militants who pose a real threat to the public, FBI director Chris Wray said. In testimony before the House Homeland Security Committee on Thursday, he called antifa a movement, not an organization, saying, “We’re focused on the violence, not the ideology.” Lone wolf actors who can easily obtain weapons pose the biggest threat to U.S. security, he said.

Did Wray discuss the November election? He confirmed intelligence reports that Russian agents have attempted to influence the vote by causing confusion and vilifying Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, but he said the effort did not compare to the coordinated attacks during the 2016 presidential campaign. He dismissed suggestions that the election results could be invalid.

