FBI denies document request in Russia probe

The FBI on Thursday declined a congressional panel’s request to hand over former Director James Comey’s handwritten memos. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, asked the FBI for copies of Comey’s personal notes and other correspondence after The New York Times reported Comey wrote a memo to himself that President Donald Trump asked him to stop investigating former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. The Times reported the alleged meeting between the president and Comey occurred the day after the White House fired Flynn for lying about conversations with Russian officials. Since then, the Department of Justice appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to take over the probe into Russian election meddling and possible connections to Trump and his associates. The FBI told Chaffetz it could not follow through with his request since Mueller is in charge now. But Chaffetz, who announced he would vacate his congressional seat June 30, isn’t giving up. He wrote another letter asking for the Comey documents and gave the FBI until June 8 to consult with Mueller and respond.