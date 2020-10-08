FBI charges six in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Six men conspired to buy explosives and tactical gear, capture Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, and try her for “treason,” according to a Thursday criminal complaint. The conspirators first considered rounding up about 200 men to storm the capitol building in Lansing before settling on a plot focused on Whitmer’s vacation home, according to the charges the FBI filed in district court.

What was the plot supposed to accomplish? The conspirators believed many state coronavirus lockdowns violated the U.S. Constitution. An FBI source quoted alleged conspirator Adam Fox saying Whitmer had exercised “uncontrolled power.” The FBI caught the men training with firearms and conducting combat drills. “They are not patriots,” Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Republican, tweeted. “They are criminals and traitors, and they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

