Fauci cautions against quick reopening

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, warned local governments not to “skip over the checkpoints” in the Trump administration’s guidelines for safely reopening the nation’s economy. Fauci and other White House health officials testified via a videoconference in a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday about coronavirus testing, easing shutdowns, and progress on treatments and vaccines.

What did the witnesses focus on? Fauci said the Trump administration hopes current research will result in more than one possible vaccine. Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, endorsed some sort of contact tracing to prevent community spread. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said his agency was closely monitoring fraudulent tests.

