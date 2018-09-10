Family and friends identified in deadly limo crash

Authorities have identified most of the victims in Saturday’s limousine crash in Schoharie, N.Y., filling in a picture of a family gathering that ended in tragedy. The limo was taking a group of family and friends to a brewery in Cooperstown, N.Y., to celebrate Amy Steenburg’s 30th birthday when it ran a stop sign and crashed into a parked SUV, killing all 18 in the limo and two pedestrians.

Steenburg, a nurse, was killed along with her husband, Axel, whom she married in June. Other victims included three of Amy Steenburg’s sisters: Mary Dyson and her husband, Rob; Abigail Jackson and her husband, Adam; and Allison King. Axel Steenburg’s brother, Rich, also died in the crash, as did family friends Matthew Coons and his girlfriend, Savannah Devonne; Amanda Halse and her boyfriend, Patrick Cushing; newlyweds Erin and Shane McGowan; and Amanda Rivenburg. Family and friends of the victims identified the driver of the limo, also killed, as Scott Lisinicchia. Authorities have not confirmed the identities of several other victims, including two pedestrians.

The limo recently failed an inspection and should not have been on the road, New York Gov. Mario Cuomo said Monday. The state ordered the company that owned the vehicle, Prestige Limousine, to shut down during an investigation of the accident. Lee Kindlon, an attorney for the company, told CBS News on Tuesday that the problems found in the inspection had been fixed and he didn’t think they contributed to the crash. Kindlon told the Times Union of Albany, N.Y., the driver may have been unfamiliar with the roadway and misjudged his ability to stop at the bottom of the hill. Numerous similar accidents happened at that intersection before, local residents said.

More than 1,000 people attended a vigil on Monday night in the victims’ hometown of Amsterdam, N.Y.