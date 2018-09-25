Familiar battleground

WASHINGTON—Once a daily occurrence, White House press briefings have become nearly extinct under President Donald Trump.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took questions from reporters only three times in the last three months of 2018, according to data from The New York Times. The president, who prefers to answer questions while at events, or en route to and from the White House, tweeted Tuesday that he instructed her not to bother with briefings because the press treats her rudely and doesn’t accurately report on what she says.

Trump’s combative relationship with news media, which he brands as “fake news” and “the enemy of the people,” has become a trademark of his administration. But hostility between the White House and the press is hardly a new development. Previous presidents simply used different means of penalizing reporters who got on their bad side.

Richard Nixon was known to keep an “enemies list” that included several reporters. Grover Cleveland would not allow reporters to have working space in the White House and refused to attend annual dinners hosted by journalists.

Limits on press access reached new heights during Barack Obama’s time in office, despite his claims of being one of the most transparent presidents ever. In a 2015 Newseum interview, Susan Page, USA Today ’s Washington bureau chief, said the Obama administration “has been more restrictive and more challenging to the press, more dangerous to the press, really, than any administration in American history.” His administration prosecuted leakers to the press eight times—including naming one Fox News journalist a co-conspirator—using the Espionage Act, originally designed to deter government workers from harvesting information on behalf of foreign powers. Prior to Obama, the Espionage Act only had been used four times to prosecute government workers who leaked classified information to journalists since 1945.

Advances in technology have allowed presidents from the mid-20th century onward to rely less on reporters to share needed information with the public. Franklin D. Roosevelt held “fireside chats” on the radio, and John F. Kennedy mastered television appearances to shape his own public image. Obama’s administration became the first to host its own in-house reporting show, “West Wing Week” on the White House website. Meanwhile, Trump uses Twitter, and he often prefers to break news himself online.

“They’re trying to get their message out all by themselves and they don’t feel … that they need to rely on the White House press corps anymore,” Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank told the Columbia Journalism Review.

Caught between the souring of relations between the executive branch and the media, the public is losing faith in the latter. The proportion of Americans who said they trusted the media sank to 32 percent, an all-time low, during the 2016 presidential election year, according to Gallup. The media have regained some ground, but the numbers are still low, with around 45 percent of Americans saying they trust the press to report “fully, accurately, and fairly.”

A Pew Research Center study released this month found that 58 percent of U.S. adults believe the media does not understand them. The feeling is particularly high among Republicans, with 73 percent of GOP voters reporting they feel misunderstood by the press. In contrast, around 58 percent of Democrats say they feel understood by the news media. Another Pew study showed that while a majority of Americans (71 percent) believe the news media is generally accurate, around two-thirds (68 percent) believe news organizations try to cover up mistakes as opposed to just admit them.