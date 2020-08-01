Falwell sues Liberty University

The former school president said the administration “moved quickly” to destroy his reputation after he resigned from the college his father founded. Jerry Falwell Jr. filed a defamation and breach of contract suit against Liberty University on Wednesday over a series of public statements it released after he stepped down in August.

What is Falwell talking about? He claims the university accepted false accusations that he was involved in his wife’s extramarital affair with a young business partner. Falwell had been on an indefinite leave of absence before resigning after posting a controversial photo of himself and his wife’s assistant on social media. Liberty University spokesperson Scott Lamb said the school had not yet been served with the lawsuit and would make a statement later on Thursday.

