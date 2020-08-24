Falwell says he has no plans to resign

After conflicting details of a newly reported scandal made headlines, national media outlets reported that Jerry Falwell Jr. had stepped down as the leader of the Baptist university his father and namesake founded in 1971, citing unnamed Liberty University officials. But Falwell told Virginia Business on Monday those reports are “completely false” and he has no plans to resign. The Washington Post later reported that Falwell initially agreed to step aside but negotiations over his departure were ongoing.

What’s the latest scandal? In a statement published by the Washington Examiner on Sunday, Falwell said a former family friend had a long-term extra-marital affair with his wife, Becki, and tried to extort money from the couple by threatening to go public with the story. On Monday, Reuters published an investigative report where the friend, Giancarlo Granda, said Falwell knew about and participated in the affair. Granda told Reuters he did not blackmail the couple but tried to end a business relationship with them. In his short telephone interview with Virginia Business, Falwell said the Reuters report was “90 percent false.”

Earlier this month, the executive committee of Liberty’s Board of Trustees placed Falwell on indefinite leave from his roles as the school’s president and chancellor after he posted a lewd photo on Instagram. But Falwell told Virginia Business the leave was simply “a three-month break” so he could deal with stress.

Dig deeper: Read my report in The Sift about the alleged business venture between Granda and Falwell.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.