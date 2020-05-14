Faith, family, and wild stunts

Cody Jones and his roommates at Texas A&M University weren’t looking to start a media empire when they bought an $80 basketball goal for their backyard. They just wanted to have a little fun between classes. The competitive friends started one-upping each other with trick basketball shots and recording their antics. In 2009, they uploaded their first YouTube video, called “Backyard Edition.” It went viral within a week, launching the internet sensation now known as Dude Perfect, a nod to the praise friends give each other when they sink a shot.

Last week, YouTube Originals released Dude Perfect: Backstage Pass, a documentary chronicling the guys’ attempt to turn some of their best five-minute videos into a live show that toured cities throughout the United States in 2019. The film shows the fun and the challenges they had taking their show on the road. It also gives viewers a glimpse of the faith and family that support these men in their mission.

Dude Perfect is one of the most popular and profitable channels on YouTube with more than 50 million subscribers and 10 billion views. The dudes of Dude Perfect—Jones, Tyler Toney, Coby Cotton, Cory Cotton, and Garrett Hilbert—began by shooting basketballs in creative and increasingly difficult ways: blind shots, extreme distance shots, and banking-the-ball-in-an-extraordinary-way shots. They graduated to shooting baskets from a moving plane and the roof of a skyscraper. Eventually, they expanded their repertoire to include other sports like football, volleyball, and pingpong. They admit that making the difficult shots requires an average of 15 takes—a fact that made a live show particularly challenging. But the 2019 tour did so well the group scheduled another for 2020 but had to cancel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The documentary shows a group of friends who live consistently in private and public. They tackle the challenges of a live show with the same good-natured humor and energy their fans see in the videos, all while prioritizing family relationships.

After graduating from college, getting married, and finding jobs, the dudes almost quit because other responsibilities vied for their attention. They decided to quit their jobs instead and focus solely on making videos. Their wives supported the decision, and their audience exploded after they devoted their full-time energy to entertaining others.

Their videos are always family-friendly but rarely explicitly Christian. In the documentary, the men cite their trust in Jesus as the reason they do what they do. Toney refers to faith as the “underlying principle and theme behind everything Dude Perfect does.”

On their website, the Dude Perfect team has a video titled “About the Dudes.” Throughout most of the 10-minute clip, the dudes don’t talk about themselves. Instead, they discuss their faith in Jesus Christ and give a clear explanation of the gospel. Hilbert sums up their motivation when he said, “God gave us this platform, and we need to use that platform to glorify His name.”