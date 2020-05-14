Faith, family, and wild stunts

Negotiation nail-biter
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred still wants to have an 82-game season starting in July if he can get the players’ union to agree to safety precautions and salaries. On Thursday, he announced a plan to test all players and personnel for COVID-19 multiple times per week, with a 24-hour turnaround from a Utah lab. Those with symptoms would get rapid tests. Both testing provisions assume MLB will have an adequate supply of testing kits and not deplete tests needed by others.
Quarantine restrictions, further testing protocols, and other health-related rules fill about 80 pages of the proposal, which also includes potential bans on high-fives, spitting, and visits to the pitcher’s mound.
“We hope that we will be able to convince the vast majority of our players that it’s safe to return to work,” Manfred told CNN. State and local governments would also have to OK play. Stands would remain empty.
Players’ salaries present an even bigger obstacle. The Major League Baseball Players Association has fought for years to prevent salary caps even though the other three major U.S. professional sports leagues have them. MLB revealed last week it wants to split revenues 50-50 with players for this year only. Players see the idea as a cap and have so far refused the terms out of fear that accepting them would set a precedent.
In March, players signed a deal agreeing to prorate salaries based on the number of games played. MLB argues that with no fans and potential decreased revenue of $4 billion, players must make more concessions. The question is, how badly do both sides want to play ball? —Sharon Dierberger