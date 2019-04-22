Faith-based foster agency fights back

St. Vincent Catholic Charities last week sued to keep the Michigan and U.S. departments of Health and Human Services from taking action against it for not placing children for foster care or adoption with same-sex couples.

The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court on April 15, claims the state targeted St. Vincent solely because of its belief that marriage is between one man and one woman. The lawsuit followed a March settlement between Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the American Civil Liberties Union that would prevent the state from contracting with faith-based agencies that would not agree to place children with same-sex couples.

Lansing-based St. Vincent operates a 70-year-old ministry to at-risk children, specializing in finding foster and adoptive homes for hard-to-place older children, sibling groups, and children with special needs. The state is the sole source of foster care and adoption referrals for agencies like St. Vincent.

Nicholas Reaves of the religious liberty law firm Becket, which represents St. Vincent, told me that while the agency continues to operate as it always has, new guidance issued by the state suggests that at some point it might not renew contracts with faith-based child placing groups. “Somewhere between 10 percent to 25 percent of foster care placements in Michigan are by faith-based agencies,” he said. “When faith-based agencies have been forced to shut down in other jurisdictions, the number of placements—particularly for children with disabilities—has gone down significantly.”

Research by Natalie Goodnow at The Heritage Foundation shows that faith-based agencies play a crucial role in attracting new foster and adoptive parents, supplementing state funding, and serving hard-to-place children. “Faith-based agencies have been a cornerstone of the child welfare system for decades,” she wrote in 2018.

A report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found that as of Sept. 30, 2018, more than 400,000 children nationwide were in foster care, with 120,000 waiting to be adopted—numbers that have steadily grown over the five-year period covered by the study. St.Vincent’s complaint cites data that shows that of the more than 12,000 children in Michigan’s foster care system, more than 600 exit at age 18 each year without adoptive families.

Not all faith-based agencies have taken positions similar to St. Vincent. After the Michigan attorney general announced the settlement with the ACLU last month, Bethany Christian Services changed its stance and agreed to work with same-sex couples. As of February, Bethany was responsible for the placements of more than 8 percent of children under state supervision. “The mission and beliefs of Bethany Christian Services have not changed,” a Bethany representative told The Detroit News. “We are focused on demonstrating the love of Jesus Christ by serving children in need, and we intend to continue doing so in Michigan.”

Donnas Kinton, executive director of the North Carolina– and Florida-based Amazing Grace Adoptions, told me that many faith-based child placing agencies across the country declined foster care contracts with states out of concern that accepting state money might mean state control or closure in the case of noncompliance. Her concern has proven prescient: Catholic Charities in Illinois and Buffalo, N.Y., have stopped providing foster and adoption services rather than violate their religious convictions. Through her long involvement with the National Christian Adoption Fellowship, which she helped found in 2006, Kinton has watched pressure mount on faith-based agencies. “What has happened in Michigan and elsewhere means at least one thing: a loss for vulnerable children,” she said.