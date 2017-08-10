Faith-based film gets a second chance with Pure Flix

After several years of false starts, the inspirational film Same Kind of Different as Me looks ready for release.

The movie, based on the 2009 New York Times best-seller, tells the true story of the friendship between Ron Hall, a wealthy but discontented art dealer, and Denver Moore, a homeless African-American man who endured years of abuse by white people. Hall and Moore wrote the book with WORLD Magazine senior writer Lynn Vincent, who also collaborated on the book Heaven Is for Real.

Greg Kinnear, Renee Zellweger, and Djimon Hounsou star in the movie, which has had a rocky road from production to the silver screen. Paramount delayed the film’s first release date from April 2016 to February 2017. The first trailer came out in August 2016 to loud boos from critics who said the story promoted harmful racial stereotypes such as the “white savior” and “magical negro.” Stuart Heritage of The Guardian did a shot-by-shot teardown of the trailer and remarked, “I want to sew this film into a sleeping bag and kick it into a lake.” The trailer got a few other bitter, expletive-filled reviews, and by December, Paramount had kicked it loose.

Pure Flix, the distributor of faith-based films such as God’s Not Dead, picked up the film and rescheduled it for release Oct. 20 of this year. Last week, Pure Flix put out a new trailer (see below). It’s seven seconds shorter and has different music but is otherwise identical to the one that made critics so mad. Maybe time has healed that wound—so far, reception to the trailer has been positive by comparison. MovieWeb announced it under the headline, “Same Kind of Different as Me Trailer Will Restore Your Faith in Renee Zellweger.”