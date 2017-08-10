Faith-based film gets a second chance with Pure Flix

18th time’s the charm?
Depending on who’s counting, there have been at least 11 and possibly 17 television and film adaptations of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. So why do we need another?
“Every generation needs its own adaptation of this perfect novel,” Damien Timmer, managing director of the British studio Mammoth Screen, told RadioTimes.com. So Timmer hired playwright Nina Raine to pen a modern, edgy version of the classic for TV.
“Pride and Prejudice is actually a very adult book, much less bonnet-y than people assume,” Raine said. “I hope I do justice to Austen’s dark intelligence—sparkling, yes, but sparkling like granite.” The recent Netflix reboot of Anne of Green Gables had the same goal of bringing out a classic tale’s dark side, and it went over like a load of granite with critics. The new P&P is still in early development and probably won’t air until at least 2020. —L.L.