Facebook won’t fact-check political ads
by Harvest Prude
Posted 1/10/20, 11:35 am
Facebook said on Thursday it would continue its laissez-faire approach to political advertisements despite increasing pressure to either fact-check or ban them outright. The policy sets the company apart from other social media giants: Twitter has banned all political advertising, while Google has limited targeted political ads.
What will Facebook users see during the election season? The company announced it will allow users a bit more control over how many political ads they see, putting the onus on individuals to vet information. The company said in a statement it was acting on the principle that “people should be able to hear from those who wish to lead them, warts and all, and that what they say should be scrutinized and debated in public.”
Dig deeper: Read my report in The Sift about Twitter’s decision to ban political ads and Facebook’s response.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
JerryMPosted: Fri, 01/10/2020 03:57 pm
I tend to agree with Facebook's approach though I would like to see users have full control over what they see.
not silentPosted: Fri, 01/10/2020 08:46 pm
I am in favor of the free discussion of ideas in the public square because it means I have freedom to present the gospel, even though it's not very popular to do so. However, if you will excuse me for misquoting, with great freedom comes great responsibility. More than ever, we must practice caution and discernment and teach it to our children and grandchildren.
From what I'm seeing, people tend to accept everything without question if it comes from a source that they view as being in agreement with their basic values or worldview; but they tend to reject everything out of hand if it comes from a source they view as opposed to their basic values or worldview. There is some merit to that; but I think it's dangerous to automatically accept or reject EVERYTHING from any source.
In the Bible, wisdom is presented as something we must work to acquire. It doesn't just "happen," we have to be intentional about seeking it. i.e., "...if you call out for insight and raise your voice for understanding, if you seek it like silver and search for it as for hidden treasures, then you will undersant the fear of the LORD and find the knowledge of God." (Proverbs 2:3-4 ESV), "An intelligent heart acquires knowledge, and the ear of the wise seeks knowledge..." (Proverbs 18:15 ESV).
The Bible does NOT say to accept things uncritically. i.e., "The one who states his case first seems right, until the other comes and examines him." (Proverbs 18:17 ESV).