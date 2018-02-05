Facebook to up security, launch dating service

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined new changes to Facebook on Tuesday at the company’s annual developer conference in San Jose, Calif. The 35-minute presentation was Zuckerberg’s first unapologetic appearance after six weeks of damage control over the Cambridge Analytica scandal involving the research company’s access to users’ data without their knowledge. Zuckerberg reiterated the company is making large investments in safety and security, including a new feature that allows users to clear their browsing history from the platform. He also announced the company is reopening app reviews—the process that gets new and updated apps on its service—after shutting it down in late March as a result of the privacy scandal. But he also unveiled new features unrelated to security, including a dating service and a “Watch Party” feature that allows users to watch videos together. The dating announcement made a splash: Shares of dating app Tinder owner Match Group Inc. plummeted 22 percent soon after. Meanwhile, British lawmakers on Tuesday threatened to issue a formal summons for Zuckerberg to appear before Parliament and answer questions about the Cambridge Analytica scandal.