Facebook to limit political ads before election

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced several changes planned as the U.S. election approaches. The social networking giant will post information for voter registration to the top of its page, suppress posts that could prevent people from heading to the polls, and block new political ads in the seven days before the vote. Zuckerberg said the company wants to give Americans truthful information: “We’ve voted during global pandemics before. We can do this.”

What do the candidates think? President Donald Trump’s campaign blasted the measures as biased and dictatorial. Gary Coby, the campaign’s digital director, tweeted that corporate media “will be the ONLY voice in America that [Zuckerberg] has chosen not to silence” in the final seven days before the election. Joe Biden’s campaign did not immediately comment on the announcement. Some liberal activists said Facebook hasn’t gone far enough to stop misinformation.

