Facebook takes down network of fake accounts

Facebook said Tuesday it had uncovered a network of inauthentic profiles involved in efforts to influence U.S. politics. The social media service removed 32 pages and accounts from Facebook and Instagram, according to a press release. Although the release said the company did not yet know who was behind the accounts, it said the activity was consistent with the disabled accounts of the Russia-based Internet Research Agency, the entity that conducted online influence operations during the 2016 presidential election. The accounts—including Aztlan Warriors, Resisters, Black Elevation, and Mindful Being—ran about 150 ads for $11,000 on Facebook and Instagram and created more than 9,500 posts. One of the fake pages had more than 290,000 followers. Unlike previous perpetrators, Facebook said these account were more careful to cover their tracks, using virtual private networks and internet phone services, and paying third parties to run ads on their behalf. The company said it would share any additional findings with law enforcement and Congress. Facebook briefed members of Congress this week.