Facebook struggling to keep friends

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg declined a summons Tuesday from a British parliamentary committee but could testify before the U.S. Congress soon about the social media service’s privacy practices. Bad news has plagued the company lately, from a data firm’s mining the information of millions of users without permission to the company’s own collection of call and text histories from its Android users. A spokeswoman for the House Energy and Commerce Committee said Tuesday that it is working with Facebook to determine a day and time for Zuckerberg to testify. On Wednesday, the company announced a privacy settings makeover that was already in the works to prepare for new regulations in Europe. The changes could help Facebook’s 2.2 billion users more easily navigate its security settings. Chris Cox, Facebook’s chief product officer, called the new settings “the first of many steps” the company is taking to address privacy concerns. Those changes come too late for some companies that have said they will eliminate their Facebook presence, including Mozilla and Space X. Playboy Enterprises also said it was breaking ties with Facebook, but mainly because its content guidelines and nudity restrictions are too strict for it.