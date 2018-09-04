Facebook releases data breach notification

Facebook users will learn today whether they were among the 87 million people who had their personal information stolen by political research firm Cambridge Analytica. The social media giant is posting security alerts to all users’ news feeds to encourage them to update their privacy settings. Users who likely had their data scraped will see a more detailed message explaining what happened, along with a link to get more information. The company plans to roll out the new privacy tools as CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets privately on Capitol Hill with lawmakers who want to grill him over the social media giant’s business model. Zuckerberg’s closed-door meetings come one day before his first public appearance before lawmakers. The Senate Commerce and Judiciary committees asked Zuckerberg to testify to “restore lost trust” in the company. Zuckerberg will testify before the Senate on Tuesday and before the House on Wednesday.