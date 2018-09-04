Facebook releases data breach notification
by Leigh Jones
Posted 4/09/18, 11:20 am
Facebook users will learn today whether they were among the 87 million people who had their personal information stolen by political research firm Cambridge Analytica. The social media giant is posting security alerts to all users’ news feeds to encourage them to update their privacy settings. Users who likely had their data scraped will see a more detailed message explaining what happened, along with a link to get more information. The company plans to roll out the new privacy tools as CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets privately on Capitol Hill with lawmakers who want to grill him over the social media giant’s business model. Zuckerberg’s closed-door meetings come one day before his first public appearance before lawmakers. The Senate Commerce and Judiciary committees asked Zuckerberg to testify to “restore lost trust” in the company. Zuckerberg will testify before the Senate on Tuesday and before the House on Wednesday.
Leigh Jones
Comments
Kenneth ClarkPosted: Mon, 04/09/2018 12:32 pm
Stolen by whom? It was my understanding that Zuckerberg offered the information to Cambridge Analytica, so he's essentially the one who stole it from FB users.
XionPosted: Mon, 04/09/2018 12:54 pm
Apparently Facebook allowed an app called ThisIsYourDigitalLife to ask people to take a survey. This informed consent would have been fine, except that once inside, the app could collect data from the survey taker and all of their friends. The only reason this is news is because the Trump campaign paid for it. Otherwise the story would be buried.
Brendan BossardPosted: Mon, 04/09/2018 01:43 pm
Kenneth: Not true. Xion nicely summarized what actually happened. Zuckerberg did not deliberately hand over the information.
Xion: C'mon, man. Pure speculation. This is news because it is a serious breach of privacy. The Trump campaign's involvement is secondary.
Big JimPosted: Mon, 04/09/2018 06:20 pm
I agree with Xion. This story would have been covered completely differently if you substitute the name "Obama" for "Trump."
CaptTeePosted: Mon, 04/09/2018 08:54 pm
Au contraire (pardon my French). "Zuckerberg did not deliberately hand over the information." is only true for the 2016 Election.
Brendan BossardPosted: Mon, 04/09/2018 11:40 pm
Big Jim & Capt Tee: please offer evidence for your respective assertions. They feel like conspiracy theories to me. Cambridge Analytica took advantage of a security hole to gather the information. This is not the same as a deliberate hand-off by Facebook. Very sloppy and inconsiderate, yes; but deliberate...? And the notion that this story would not have caught fire as well without the Trump connection is idle speculation, IMO.
I am asserting my POV here because I believe that assuming the worst in those who do not share our worldview is beneath us Christ-followers. The Fall and its consequences apply equally to all of us, conservative and liberal. If you can show me using hard facts that A led to B, which resulted in C, then I can be persuaded on both counts.