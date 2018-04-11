Facebook filters can trip up candidates

Elizabeth Heng, the Republican nominee for 12th Congressional District in California, is sure that Facebook rejected her advertising dollars last week in an attempt to censor her political views. The social media company said it was just following policy with the decision, which it later reversed. But the controversy that erupted demonstrated the public’s increasing concern over the power Facebook has to affect politics and public discourse.

Heng, 33, hopes to defeat incumbent Democratic Rep. Jim Costa of Fresno, who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2005. Heng is a former congressional staffer who helped coordinate President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The Powerline blog called her “a sort of un–Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” referencing the 28-year-old socialist candidate who defeated incumbent Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley in a New York primary this summer.

Heng’s Facebook campaign video includes a tribute to her parents, who came to the United States as Cambodian refugees. Without a content warning, the first few seconds of the video slam the viewer with photos of dead, emaciated Cambodian children. Heng’s Facebook page was never shut down and the video itself was never banned, but when the Heng campaign tried to “boost” the video as a paid advertisement Friday, Facebook wouldn’t allow it, citing rules against shocking or sensational content in advertising. (Facebook uses a combination of human and machine screening to review ads.)

“Upon further review, it is clear the video contains historical imagery relevant to the candidate’s story,” a representative from Facebook told me on Tuesday. “We have since approved the ad and it is now running on Facebook.”

That wasn’t enough for the Heng campaign.

“It only took them 5 days to ‘review’ the content and facing national outrage before they took action,” a campaign spokesman tweeted. “Hard to deny that they didn’t target [Heng].”

It also didn’t help that the debacle came the same week as several social media giants, including Facebook, removed accounts, videos, and podcasts by Infowars’ Alex Jones, fueling theories of a coordinated attack on speech liberals disagree with.

Facebook is struggling to recover from what may be its worst public relations crisis to date: days of testimony by founder Mark Zuckerberg in April on Capitol Hill about Russians purchasing ads on the platform in an attempt to sway the 2016 election. (Shortly after the hearings concluded, Facebook and other platforms released a set of tighter rules for political campaign ads.)

Accusations of bias against conservative content on the platform also came out of the congressional hearings. One instance involved Michigan state Senate candidate Aric Nesbitt, whose political ad apparently prompted the same automated message that Heng’s did. It was banned for “shocking, disrespectful or sensational content, including ads that depict violence or threats of violence.” Zuckerberg told a House committee the message may have been a mistake.

The banning of Heng’s video, whether intentional or a mistake, could help her campaign in the long run. Fox & Friends, Glenn Beck, and Laura Ingraham all immediately scheduled her for interviews.