Facebook fesses up

WASHINGTON—Facebook says it is trying to combat the perception of anti-conservative bias in how it operates. But some who have been burned by the social media giant’s liberal bent say the changes don’t go far enough.

Facebook asked former Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., and the California law firm Covington & Burling LLP to conduct the audit in response to ongoing concerns about bias from members of Congress. During a yearlong investigation, Kyl and the Covington team interviewed 133 politicians, organizations, and individuals. They concluded Facebook’s policies created a disadvantage for those on the ideological right, but they did not reach a definitive judgment about whether bias was baked into the platform, according to eight pages of preliminary findings released this week.

Interviewees said Facebook more often puts liberal content in users’ news feeds, its policies about hate speech disproportionately affect pro-life groups, it takes longer to approve ad buys from conservative political campaigns, and liberal bias on the part of Facebook employees skews the platform against divergent points of view.

Kyl’s report also said Facebook’s efforts to crack down on fake news and propaganda favored third-party fact-checkers on the ideological left, including Snopes, Politifact, and the Associated Press.

Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs and communications, noted in a blog post that his company has made some initial changes in response to a briefing on the report last year. Facebook, he said, has created a content oversight board “with a diverse range of ideological views,” and an appeals process for content that is removed.

“When dealing with such nuanced issues, involving policies that apply to billions of posts, we will inevitably make some bad calls, some of which may appear to strike harder at conservatives,” Clegg wrote. “That’s why it is so important that we work to make sure this process is free of bias, intended or not.”

Facebook also announced it will adjust its advertising policy to allow the display of medical tubes connected to people. The change will make it easier to approve pro-life ads focused on the survival stories of babies.

The social media platform’s efforts have not, however, appeased its harshest critics.

“Merely asking somebody to listen to conservatives’ concerns isn’t an ‘audit,’ it’s a smokescreen disguised as a solution,” said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. “Facebook should conduct an actual audit by giving a trusted third party access to its algorithm, its key documents, and its content moderation protocols. Then Facebook should release the results to the public.”

Some conservatives, including Hawley, have voiced support for government oversight of tech companies to quell ideological disenfranchisement. Others caution that tech companies are private entities with the First Amendment freedom to curate their content the way they want.

Meanwhile, Facebook is seeking to earn back eroded trust from consumers. It announced another policy, unconnected with Kyl’s report, that will allow users to have more control over their own data. The tool will allow users to see which apps and websites are tracking their activity on Facebook and have the option to sever those ties. Facebook hasn’t activated the tool in the United States but has released it in Ireland, South Korea, and Spain.

Clegg noted that Kyl’s team is continuing their work and will release a more in-depth report at a later date.