Facebook bans ‘dangerous’ users

Facebook announced on Thursday that it has banned six well-known internet personalities, including some with what many consider to be extreme or conspiratorial views, from its platforms. Leader of the Nation of Islam Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones and his site Infowars, Paul Nehlen, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson, and Laura Loomer were all banned for violating Facebook’s policy against “dangerous individuals.” The latest ban also applies to Facebook’s Instagram platform and blocks fan pages and related accounts.

Facebook has received pressure for years to crack down on speech that users find offensive. It suspended Jones last year, but this new ban is permanent. It was not immediately clear what led to the announcement. “The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive, and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today,” Facebook said in a statement.

The social media giant said it has always banned people or groups that proclaim violent or hateful missions or are engaged in acts of hate or violence. Facebook also said it also prohibits anyone from praising or supporting banned pages, but in this case, people can speak positively about the six banned individuals as long as they are otherwise complying with the platform’s policies.