Facebook: 87 million users exposed in data mining scandal
by Leigh Jones
Posted 4/05/18, 11:44 am
Facebook on Wednesday dramatically increased the number of users whose data likely ended up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica, the political consulting firm linked to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. At the end of a blog post about security improvements, chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer said 87 million users, mostly in the United States, had their data scraped without their permission. Previous estimates put the number closer to 50 million. Facebook plans to launch a tool Monday to make it easy for users to see whether Cambridge Analytica captured their information. Facebook initially said only 270,000 people downloaded the app used to access the data. The company established the latest exposure estimate after analyzing the maximum number of friends each app user had. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify next week before Congress, likely facing tough questions from lawmakers about the company’s business model, which relies on targeted advertising driven by detailed information on users.
Leigh Jones
Leigh lives in Houston with her husband and daughter. She is WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on education for WORLD Magazine and WORLD Digital.
OldMikePosted: Thu, 04/05/2018 04:54 pm
Another reason.
When someone asks me, “Why aren’t you on Facebook?”
news2mePosted: Thu, 04/05/2018 05:47 pm
Trump? Obama did nothing wrong and did NOT know any bad guys. But Trump? Gotta hand it to him, as much as they have thrown at him, he hasn't bailed.