Extremists charged with Capitol riot conspiracy

Five members of the Proud Boys came to Washington on Jan. 6 with a plan to lead an insurrection, federal prosecutors alleged on Thursday. The four men and one woman, arrested in Missouri and Arizona, wore tactical gear and marked their clothing with orange tape so they could identify each other as they stormed the Capitol, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case. The Justice Department on Thursday also asked a judge to block the pretrial release of accused rioter Jessica Watkins, a member of the Oath Keepers militia. Prosecutors said her texts and other communications showed she came to support President Donald Trump’s claim of victory in the election and to stop Congress from certifying the results. She trained and planned extensively ahead of time, “unlike the vast majority” of those who participated in the unrest, the affidavit said.

How many people face charges in the riot? Roughly 250 so far. The FBI continues to make new arrests almost every day.

