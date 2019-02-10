Extremist group kills two Nigerian Christians

ABUJA, Nigeria—A Boko Haram offshoot shot two Nigerian Christians according to a video from last week and threatened to target more. In the video, extremists with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) vowed to continue attacks in central Plateau state to avenge the killing of Muslims during previous religious conflicts.

Who are the Christians? Lawrence Duna Dacighir and Godfrey Ali Shikagham were members of the Church of Christ in Nigeria. ISWAP abducted the Plateau natives from northeastern Borno state, where they had traveled to build shelters for people displaced by extremist insurgency. Jos, Plateau’s capital city, endured large-scale clashes between Christians and Muslims in 2001 and 2008. Christians across central Nigeria have faced attacks in recent years from armed herdsmen and Islamic terrorists.

