Extremist group kills two Nigerian Christians
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 10/01/19, 02:41 pm
ABUJA, Nigeria—A Boko Haram offshoot shot two Nigerian Christians according to a video from last week and threatened to target more. In the video, extremists with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) vowed to continue attacks in central Plateau state to avenge the killing of Muslims during previous religious conflicts.
Who are the Christians? Lawrence Duna Dacighir and Godfrey Ali Shikagham were members of the Church of Christ in Nigeria. ISWAP abducted the Plateau natives from northeastern Borno state, where they had traveled to build shelters for people displaced by extremist insurgency. Jos, Plateau’s capital city, endured large-scale clashes between Christians and Muslims in 2001 and 2008. Christians across central Nigeria have faced attacks in recent years from armed herdsmen and Islamic terrorists.
Dig deeper: Read my report on how Nigerian Christians are seeking U.S. intervention in the religious unrest.
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
Comments
Cyborg3Posted: Wed, 10/02/2019 03:36 am
Where are the men in our country? I guess I am old school where if I had people coming with AK47s to kill me, then I would pull mine out and handle the situation - or die fighting. I understand that many in Nigeria don’t have the funds for this but Christians need to be addressing the blatant attacks by Muslims and other terrorists on Christians with or without the states help. Jesus first sent his disciples out without protection during their training period (Luke 9:3-6) but later sent them with protection where they were “armed” with swords (Luke 22:35-38). Although, one of them later misused the sword (Luke 22:50,51) the general principle of planning and protection in ministry is pronounced. Also, the 6th commandment is not only “not killing” but also protecting life. Should we not protect the Christians in our midst that are being murdered by ruthless killers?
Are there no Veterans out there with combat experience - maybe Special Forces - willing to take on this calling of finding funding, raising up a force of soldiers, rescuing these poor girls, and providing a shield of protection against these terrorists? Of course, it couldn’t be a naive youth with little experience, but a man with great wisdom and faith willing to take on this call? It would be extremely difficult and you very well may not come out alive! You would need experience working in third world countries and specifically Nigeria. You would need to learn how to get supplies and equipment in without having them stolen by corrupt officials. You would need to know the politics and learn how to operate legally where possible. Bringing in weapons may not be allowed so something would have to be worked out. Of course, all of this would need God’s blessing so much prayer and fasting would be needed! Stepping out without real preparation and God’s call would be foolishness!
Certainly, the political work should continue on the US side for military intervention where needed, but what I have put forward I think is valid too! There may be some who would question what I have said, and I understand their concerns, but letting these Christians be left to the mercy of terrorists seems totally unacceptable to me too! Not attempting to rescue the poor girls, if possible, is wrong too! Where is the David? Where is the Jonathan? Where is the Daniel? Where is the Joshua? Where is the rich man named Joseph? Is this a calling or just ramblings by a crazy man?