Extreme makeover

Starbucks recently expanded its benefits to cover additional procedures for transgender employees, including cosmetic changes, the company announced late last month.

The company has covered sex change surgery since 2012 and will now include breast augmentation or reduction, hair transplants, facial feminization, and electrolysis.

Starbucks called the new benefits life-saving. According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s 2014 report, 41 percent of 6,500 transgender persons attempted suicide versus 4.6 percent of the overall population. The researchers noticed that higher rates of suicide correlated with those who wanted surgery and speculated a factor may be “distress related to barriers to obtaining transition-related health care.”

But no studies have yet shown that sex change surgery improves suicide rates for transgender people. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention did not ask questions about the timing of suicide attempts and “were unable to determine whether suicidal behavior is significantly reduced following transition-related surgeries,” the study’s authors wrote. A long-term study in Sweden found that 10 to 15 years after sex change surgery, study participants had a suicide rate nearly 20 times that of comparable peers.

That hasn’t stopped Starbucks and other employers from positioning themselves as champions for transgender people. Starbucks benefit director Alyssa Brock called the new coverage “true to our mission and values of nurturing the human spirit.”

Since 2011, The Human Rights Campaign has pushed corporations to offer transgender-inclusive insurance plans in order to score perfectly on the Corporate Equality Index. The plan must include options for either paid leave, counseling, hormone therapy, or transition surgery.

In 2002, zero companies surveyed by HRC offered transgender-related coverage compared to 750 companies, or 79 percent, in 2018.