Explaining human language

There’s a new tick in town
A new tick species, native to Asia, has invaded the United States and spread to seven states along the East Coast. U.S. health experts first discovered the longhorned tick last summer on a sheep in New Jersey, according to the New Jersey Department of Agriculture. Now, it has also popped up in New York, Virginia, West Virginia, Arkansas, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, Live Science reported. It is also an invasive species in Australia, New Zealand, and on several Pacific islands.
A female longhorned tick does not need a male to reproduce, and a single female can lay around 2,000 eggs, enough to establish a tick population in a new location, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The poppy seed–sized tick can grow to the size of a pea when fully engorged with blood. If too many ticks attach to one animal, they can suck enough blood to cause anemia and even death in livestock.
The ticks also feed on humans, pets, small mammals, and birds. In other countries these arachnids have transmitted both bacterial and viral diseases to humans and animals, but so far experts have not found longhorned ticks in the United States carrying any infectious pathogens.
Scientists do not know how this tick spread to the United States, but the USDA said it likely hitched a ride on pets, horses, livestock, or humans entering the United States. —J.B.
Combination therapy may kill superbugs
As the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria continues to present a global threat, scientists are racing to find a way to treat these frightening pathogens. Good news: Researchers recently discovered that combining two drugs can restore the efficacy of both drugs against a superbug.
Researchers are particularly concerned about certain types of bacteria that have become resistant to Colistin, considered the antibiotic of last resort. But the new research found that using Colistin in combination with certain other drugs, even drugs that by themselves do not affect Colistin-resistant bacteria, can cause both drugs to become lethal to the microbe. “It was remarkable to see two drugs, each of which is inactive on its own against these bacteria, inhibiting them in combination,” Thea Brennan-Krohn, one of the researchers said in a statement.
Combination therapy may allow doctors to use lower doses of drugs to avoid side effects and slow the development of further antibiotic resistance. —J.B.
Well-aged cheese
An ancient Egyptian tomb housed a 3,300-year-old blob of cheese, the oldest ever discovered, according to a study recently published in the journal Analytical Chemistry.
In 1885, archaeologists unearthed the tomb of Ptahmes, the Egyptian mayor of Memphis during the 13th century B.C. The site later became buried under drifting sands, but scientists rediscovered it in 2010. A few years later, experts uncovered broken jars at the site, one containing a solidified white mass with a canvas fabric that the ancient people likely used to preserve the contents.
Chemical analysis showed the cheesy substance contained cow and sheep or goats milk. The well-aged delicacy did not tempt anyone to nibble, however—the study also showed it was contaminated with Brucella melitensis, a bacterium that causes brucellosis, a potentially deadly infection that spreads from animals to people, most often via unpasteurized dairy products. —J.B.