Ex-Russian spy’s daughter released from hospital

A British hospital on Tuesday discharged Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned with her father in a nerve agent attack more than a month ago. Authorities found Yulia and her father, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, passed out on a bench in a Salisbury park on March 4. Dr. Christine Blanshard confirmed her discharge and said it marks a “significant milestone” but not the end of her treatment. Sergei Skripal remains in the hospital. “Although he is recovering more slowly than Yulia, we hope that he too will be able to leave hospital in due course,” Blanshard said. Britain said the military-grade nerve agent used in the attack could only be made in Russia. But Moscow continues to deny any involvement. The attack led to the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats from Britain and its allies. Russia retaliated with similar expulsions.