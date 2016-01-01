Ex-prisoner’s blessing becomes a curse

A Seattle man filed suit this month against the Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) for rearresting him three years after releasing him from prison 76 days early.

In 2012, a computer programming error caused Orlando Wright, 37, to be released a few months short of completing his eight-year sentence for armed robbery of $300 from a man at an ATM. The same glitch allowed the early release of more than 3,000 other felons who had sentence enhancements, such as the extra 60 months in Wright’s sentence for using a firearm during the robbery. The DOC fixed the error after years of delay, and authorities arranged to rearrest Wright and 116 other offenders after a public uproar in January 2016 over two people killed by prisoners freed prematurely.

More than 1,000 other prisoners whose releases were reviewed were not rearrested due to a Supreme Court decision allowing time at liberty to count as time served unless they “abscond legal obligations.” Officials said Wright had violated his release arrangement by drinking alcohol and failing to report to a supervisor during the months after his release. In his lawsuit, Wright claims he attended chemical dependency treatment and was released from DOC supervision having shown compliance with the indicated court ordered requirements.

Wright’s lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for violating his rights to due process and freedom from unreasonable searches and seizures. He claims the state destroyed the successful life he had built during the three years since his release: He had landed a job at a car wash, enrolled in welding classes, rented an apartment, had a car, and spent time with his new baby daughter. When he went back to prison in January 2016, his housemate moved when he could no longer pay the rent, leaving Wright’s possessions. His car disappeared, and his daughter’s mother filed for and won sole custody of their child.

When Wright left prison after 76 days, authorities gave him $60. He said he wandered in Seattle for nearly two weeks before checking in to Congregations for the Homeless shelter in suburban Bellevue. He managed to get his job back and lived on $100 a day in tips while the shelter helped him back into an apartment.

“It has taken Mr. Wright almost two years to put his life back together, including obtaining reliable transportation, employment, housing, re-enrolling in technical college, and establishing visitation with his daughter,” his lawsuit states.

“Seventy-six days: It’s just enough to lose everything,” Wright said.

Wright’s lawyer, Tiffany Cartwright, said the department had no authorization to rearrest him. They used a “secretary’s warrant”—issued for people who escape—instead of a legal court warrant.

Republican state Sen. Mike Padden called the DOC’s mishandling of prisoners’ early releases the “worst management failure in the history of the state,” according to The Spokane Spokesman-Review. He sponsored legislation, passed in 2017, to improve transparency and public accountability for the department.