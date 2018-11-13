Evil empire

Run, don’t walk, away from Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The new show is so demonic that real-life Satanists have accused it of portraying them in a bad light. The witches in the show worship the devil, celebrate “dark baptism” (you don’t want to know), and engage in cannibalism. Despite all this, Sabrina is only rated TV-14.

The Satanic Temple filed a $50 million federal copyright lawsuit accusing the show of misappropriating the likeness of its goat-headed idol Baphomet. The real-life sculpture that Sabrina allegedly copied “is a unique work of art that should not be misappropriated as a symbol of evil,” the lawsuit states. In a court filing, the satanists said the show depicts “morally repugnant actions.”

The original Sabrina the Teenage Witch character dates back to 1962, when she first appeared in the Archie comics. Co-creator George Gladir said he based Sabrina on a girl he knew in middle school who was “very active in school affairs.” Readers loved Sabrina, a strong, caring leader among her peers who had a little extra help from her supernatural powers to take on the challenges of adolescence.

“I think we … envisioned it as a one-shot and were surprised when fans asked for more,” Gladir told Oddball Comics in 2007.

Since her ’60s debut, Sabrina has had an animated TV show, a seven-season sitcom starring Melissa Joan Hart, and several comic book series. Another fresh set of Sabrina comics is due out this spring, Entertainment Weekly reported Wednesday. One of the artists of the new comics, Veronica Fish, said she was a fan of the Hart sitcom, which was more wholesome by miles than the Netflix Sabrina.

Demons, the devil, and worship of both come in and out of fashion as a topic for movies and TV shows, and the occult is definitely having a moment now. Evil “lords” play significant roles in American Horror Story: Apocalypse on FX and Castle Rock on Hulu, and they are getting frighteningly positive reviews.

TV critics loved the new Sabrina, probably because “gritty reboots” are the latest Hollywood craze. But viewer reviews on Metacritic were more balanced. Even viewers who could stomach the devil worship found fault with the show’s dull acting, stiff dialogue, and dogmatic themes. “All of the Witch characters are monsters with no grey edges,” wrote someone going by the name Venomstryke. “Worst of all? It’s just not any fun.”