Evidence of China’s cover-up mounts
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 4/23/20, 11:37 am
The first wave of COVID-19 cases beginning in December likely was four times larger than China originally reported, according to Hong Kong researchers. Chinese officials said they had more than 55,000 cases by Feb. 20. But academics at Hong Kong University’s School of Public Health said on Tuesday the real number likely exceeded 232,000. They credited the increase to updates in how the country kept tallies: “The changes in case definitions had a clear effect on the proportion of infections that were identified and counted as confirmed cases.”
How has the Chinese government responded? Officials have denied claims they undercounted coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the Chinese government of covering up how dangerous the disease was and failing to share virus samples.
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
Comments
NEWS2MEPosted: Thu, 04/23/2020 01:53 pm
Why can't China fess up? Are they afraid of Chinese retaliation? Not gonna happen.
It's not like anyone can sue them. Waste of time.
HawkdriverPosted: Thu, 04/23/2020 11:51 pm
Thank you for reporting on the lies of the Chinese Communist Government. The Truth always brings freedom....hopefully, eventually for the Chinese people.